White Sox roll past Twins, win 5th straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second straight day and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 13-8 Wednesday night for their fifth win in a row.

José Abreu drove in three runs and Billy Hamilton matched his career high with four hits and also scored three times. The White Sox have won six of seven, boosting the best record in the majors to 21-13.

Nelson Cruz hit his ninth homer for the Twins, who have dropped three straight and seven of eight. Josh Donaldson drove in three runs.

Dallas Keuchel (2-1) won for the first time since April 18. He retired nine straight after giving up three runs in the first three innings, including Cruz's homer in the first. He left after 5 2/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs while striking out just one.

J.A. Happ (2-1) was tagged for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, including Vaughn's two-run homer in the fourth. Grandal went deep in the fifth off reliever Shaun Anderson.

Abreu drove in a run with his first triple since 2019 and Yermín Mercedes followed him with an RBI single in the first to give Chicago the lead for good. Vaughn's solo homer started the scoring in a five-run fifth and Abreu ended it with a two-run single.