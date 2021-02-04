What's next for the Wild

Six days after their first missed game, the Hurricanes reunited for their first practice but they skated in four separate groups that included no more than six players on the ice at a time. Not until the next day did the team hold a full practice.

Vegas didn't follow this phased-in plan when the Golden Knights returned to practice Wednesday almost a week after they were halted by the NHL, skating as a team in preparation for its first game back Friday. The Golden Knights had three games delayed after three coaches and a player entered the league's protocols.

More recently, New Jersey and Buffalo have been stalled after playing each other Sunday.

The Devils are postponed through at least Saturday, but that seems likely to be extended; 16 players are currently unavailable due to COVID protocols. Buffalo's numbers are also on the rise, with the team announcing Thursday coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive. For right now, the Sabres are on hold through at least Monday.

Sweat and spit

On Thursday, the NHL revealed more preventive measures. But completely stopping the spread seems impossible.