What North Dakotans need to know about the Coronavirus

There are currently no reported cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

North Dakota officials are being proactive about the new coronavirus, communicating with the public last week about the state’s ability to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. State officials said the risk of coronavirus becoming widespread in North Dakota is low, but they are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners to be prepared. Gov. Doug Burgum said the state’s emergency supply is well-stocked. The North Dakota Department of Health also established a website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, with resources for residents and an online survey for people who have traveled internationally.

The coronavirus is not only causing health concerns but also is impacting the economy. A survey of Midwest and Plains states, including North Dakota, showed that the virus is having an impact in our region. The Mid-American Business Conditions Index declined to 52.8 in February from 57.2 in January. The index actually inched upward for North Dakota, from 52.0 in January to 52.7 in February. But as more cases emerge and worries continue, the impact to the state’s economy is likely to increase.

