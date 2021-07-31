West Fargo edges Govs, earns trip to Central Plains Regional

West Fargo 2, Bismarck 0

Anthony Villanueva fired a six-hit shutout as West Fargo blanked Bismarck 2-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the Central Plains Regional tournament next week in Sioux Falls.

Villanueva outdueled Bismarck's Isaac Pegors in a game that lasted just 1 hours and 20 minutes, played in warm, smoky haze at Mandan Municipal Ballpark.

With the win, West Fargo advanced to the championship game of the state Class AA Legion baseball tournament against Fargo Post 400. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Pegors turned in another strong pitching performance for the Govs. In his third appearance of the tournament, Pegors allowed just two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

West Fargo scored twice in the bottom of the third inning for the game's only runs.

Brennan Haman led off with a single before Nolan Dodds walked. Quade Peters singled on the first pitch he saw to load the bases for Brayden Jacobson. On an 0-2 pitch, Jacobson sent a fly ball to right field deep enough to score Haman with the first run.

Up next was Lance Oster, who singled to left on an 0-1 pitch to make it 2-0 Patriots.

Haman finished 2-for-2 for the Patriots.