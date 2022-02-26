West Fargo edges Bismarck in third-place game

Erin Nowacki scored 22 seconds into overtime to give West Fargo a 4-3 victory over Bismarck in the third-place game of the state girls hockey tournament on Saturday in Fargo.

Nowacki scored two goals, and Courtney Docktor and Trissa Olafson each had one for West Fargo.

Ella Gabel, Greta Tschider and Anne Hulst scored goals for the Blizzard.

Hulst’s goal at 10:22 of the third period tied the game up for the third time and forced overtime.

Maggie Seeley had 29 saves for West Fargo. Kambree Grabar had 22 saves for Bismarck.

Jamestown 2, Mandan 1 (OT)

Alexis Kirkeby scored one goal and assisted on Savannah Potratz’s overtime game-winner as Jamestown edged Mandan 2-1 in the girls’ consolation championship game.

After a scoreless first period, Kirkeby’s power-play tally at 11:44 of the second gave Jamestown a 1-0 lead.

Kenlee Edland notched the equalizer at 2:08 of the third for the Braves.

Olivia Sorlie stopped 40 of the 41 shots Mandan fired at her in goal. Jayli Wandler made 19 saves for Mandan.

Fargo South Shanley 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

John Lang scored twice in the opening four minutes and finished with a hat trick to help Fargo South-Shanley to a 6-0 win over West Fargo Sheyenne for third place.

Zach Boren assisted on all three of Lang’s goal, including a second-period power play tally that made it 4-0.

Zach Skarperud, Ben Spanier and Landon Meier added goals and Noel Olsonawski posted shutout with 18 saves.

Peyton Buccholz had 31 saves for West Fargo Sheyenne.

Jamestown 4, Mandan 2

Tukker Horner gave the Braves an early lead but Jamestown rallied to win the boys’ consolation championship 4-2 over Mandan.

Horner scored the only goal of the first period off assists from Tate Olson and Trinity Anderson.

Hunter Nelson and Brooks Roaldson scored power-play goals 1:25 apart in the second period to give the Blue Jays the lead.

Jordan Johnson and Nelson scored 6:05 apart in the third to make it 4-1 Blue Jays before Carter Kilen added a second goal late for the Braves.

Brode Hillstrom had 14 saves for Jamestown and Bennett Leingang had 39 for Mandan.

