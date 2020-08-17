Wentz, young receivers try to find groove

Pederson wanted Monday's practice to strike a balance, for the linemen to get used to actual hitting, without hiking the injury factor by going too hard right away.

"Without having [preseason] games to really evaluate and critique, mistakes get magnified in regular-season games," he said. "So we have to do our best to eliminate those in the next couple weeks. In practices, it's my job to put our team in situations to understand that, out on the practice field, so that we can minimize those issues when we get ready for Washington."

Though tight end Dallas Goedert had the catch of the day, going high for a one-handed stab in the end zone, Reagor seemed to fit in well. He was not among the players the Eagles provided to reporters via Zoom, but the rookie looked smooth and confident.

"Having Jalen has been a lot of fun, just to work with him. He's an explosive athlete; you can see that with the route-running ability and his downfield presence," Wentz said.