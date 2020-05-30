Wentz saddened by Floyd killing

Through four years as the Eagles' quarterback, Carson Wentz has avoided taking sides on anything that might be construed as a "political" or "controversial" concern. But this week, Wentz joined the flood of public figures weighing in on the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Wentz seemed to be speaking from the heart, pouring out nearly 200 words on Twitter about "institutional racism."

“All I know is that the institutional racism in this county breaks my heart and needs to stop. Can’t even fathom what the black community has to endure on a daily basis," he wrote. "Being from North Dakota, I’ve spent a large part of my life surrounded by people of similar color, so I’m never gonna act like I know what the black community goes through or even has gone through already.

"I’ll never know the feeling of having to worry about my kids going outside because of their skin color."

Previously, Wentz limited his activism to his religious AO1 charity foundation, which operates a free food truck, among other community efforts.

Tight end Zach Ertz is Wentz's favorite receiving target and close friend, who shares Wentz's religious outlook. Ertz followed with a similar tweet, co-signed by his wife, soccer star Julie Ertz.