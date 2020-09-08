Wentz returns to practice

McCown will serve as the team's "quarantine quarterback" this season, joining meetings virtually from his Texas home and being on call if the Eagles have to sideline multiple quarterbacks because of coronavirus exposure. The NFL's expanded practice-squad rules allowed for the team to sign a veteran player, facilitating the return of the 41-year-old who served as Wentz's backup last season.

"It just made sense to have a guy that we're familiar with," Pederson said. "He's played on this team. He knows our team. He knows our system, that we can keep on practice squad and keep him plugged in, and we're going to continue to work out the details of his week here in the next few days."

Wentz, who developed a strong connection with McCown last season, said he's looking forward to welcoming the veteran journeyman back to the Eagles' quarterback room.

"Having Josh around last year was huge for me, but really this entire building," Wentz said. "I think he's provided a lot of insight, a lot of energy. He was kind of a mentor to a lot of guys. He was twice the age of some of the guys in this building, so I'll always give him a little crap for that. It's awesome to have him back and to what level he's engaged, we'll kind of wait and see."

Wentz added, "I'm pretty proud of him for also setting another record this year for being the oldest practice-squad player. He just keeps setting new records.".

