Wentz returns to practice

Carson Wentz has returned to practice after missing a week because of groin tightness.
The Eagles quarterback first popped up on the injury report on Aug. 30 before the team's intrasquad scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field. He was sidelined all of last week, although it was considered more of a precautionary measure than a red flag.
"I feel great now," Wentz said. "I had a little groin tightness, and it was a really good week to kind of just let it rest and take care of myself off the field. I was out there today practicing and feeling great. That will be behind me for sure."
Last week's practices weren't open to the media, but Nate Sudfeld took most of the reps in the team's scrimmage at the Linc, with Jalen Hurts working in at times.
Although the Eagles' offense has gotten less time than usual because of the coronavirus-altered offseason, coach Doug Pederson said last week that Wentz's time off might have been beneficial.
"This is really a good time for him to really rest, for the majority of our starters, to kind of rest and prepare themselves for [Week 1]," he said last Tuesday. "I have no issues of where Carson is, where he's headed. He'll be ready to go."
MCCOWN'S BACK
The Eagles made Josh McCown the oldest practice-squad player in NFL history, but they have yet to establish his schedule.
McCown will serve as the team's "quarantine quarterback" this season, joining meetings virtually from his Texas home and being on call if the Eagles have to sideline multiple quarterbacks because of coronavirus exposure. The NFL's expanded practice-squad rules allowed for the team to sign a veteran player, facilitating the return of the 41-year-old who served as Wentz's backup last season.
"It just made sense to have a guy that we're familiar with," Pederson said. "He's played on this team. He knows our team. He knows our system, that we can keep on practice squad and keep him plugged in, and we're going to continue to work out the details of his week here in the next few days."
Wentz, who developed a strong connection with McCown last season, said he's looking forward to welcoming the veteran journeyman back to the Eagles' quarterback room.
"Having Josh around last year was huge for me, but really this entire building," Wentz said. "I think he's provided a lot of insight, a lot of energy. He was kind of a mentor to a lot of guys. He was twice the age of some of the guys in this building, so I'll always give him a little crap for that. It's awesome to have him back and to what level he's engaged, we'll kind of wait and see."
Wentz added, "I'm pretty proud of him for also setting another record this year for being the oldest practice-squad player. He just keeps setting new records.".
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!