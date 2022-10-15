Wentz reportedly has fractured finger

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly has a fractured finger on his throwing hand and will be sidelined, the Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday.

Wentz, 29, suffered a fractured ring finger and is expected to see a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The Commanders have struggled to protect Wentz, who has been sacked 23 times, tied for the most in the NFL.

In six games, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns passes -- tied for fifth in the NFL -- and six interceptions, third most in the league.

Washington (2-4) plays at Green Bay on Saturday.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to start in Wentz's absence.