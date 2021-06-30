Wentz ready for whatever's thrown his way

"I'm excited, I'm excited for it," Wentz said. "Just being in the organization and being in the facility, it's definitely a special place. It's really got a family vibe and a family element ... just to know there are some guys before me who had done incredible jobs and really are legends in that city is exciting."

Wentz believes Indy feels like home for his family. His wife, Madison, is from Lexington, Ky. That makes it easy to see how Wentz's new perspective on the game has helped him to embrace his new role with the Colts.

"I really feel like I have a new passion for the game," Wentz said. "I've been high, I've been injured, I've been, now, benched, I've been traded, I've kinda seen a lot in five years, so whatever the game throws at me I'm ready."

That should be music to a Colts fan's ears, but not only is Wentz ready for his next chapter, he feels better prepared for it now than when he entered the NFL. Going from North Dakota State to Philadelphia would be a culture shock for any 23-year-old, much less one thrust into a starting quarterback position for the Eagles.