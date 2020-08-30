Wentz misses practice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after missing Sunday's practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

The early indication is the Eagles' starting quarterback is not seriously hurt, but dealing with a soft-tissue injury that the team is being cautious with. He is expected to be rested much of the coming week. It's unclear how Wentz sustained the injury. The Eagles practiced indoors Saturday in shorts and shells without contact.

Wentz, a Century High and North Dakota State grad, was with his teammates during Sunday's practice, which was held at the Linc as the team held a scrimmage on the final session open to the media. He appeared to be walking comfortably, dressed in shorts and his red practice jersey without pads.

Sunday was the first practice Wentz has missed since the team started holding padded practices with press availability on Aug. 10.

It's worth noting Wentz avoided serious injury earlier in the week, when Joe Ostman bull rushed Andre Dillard into the quarterback's legs. Wentz appeared fine after the play.

Also Sunday, Eagles' first-round pick Jalen Reagor suffered a muscle tear in his left shoulder. The wide receiver is expected to be sidelined for at least a month.

The Eagles open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Washington (12 p.m., FOX).

