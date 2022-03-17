Wentz introduced as Washington's new QB

Walking to the podium in a bright yellow sports coat and burgundy shirt, former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was being prepared for his introductory press conference Thursday with the Washington Commanders.

Wentz had the bright yellow jacket for a while, saying he had it from his days when he was in North Dakota and that his wife helped pick out the shirt to go with the jacket to match his new team’s colors.

Wentz is beginning to start another leg of his career. The Commanders sent the Indianapolis Colts a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick that can become a second-round selection if Wentz plays 70% of the offensive plays in exchange for Wentz. The two teams will also swap second-round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

The trade means that Wentz will return to the NFC East, meaning he would have to play the Eagles twice a year. Wentz said that he is excited for the opportunity to play the Eagles, but it will be a little strange.

“There is a lot of familiarity,” Wentz said. “Obviously, things change, and teams change, defenses change, and coaches change, but the same rivalries. I’ll admit that it will be weird that first time going to the Linc. I’m sure I’ll hear a little bit everything. I definitely am aware of that.”

Wentz’s trade to Washington could be his last opportunity to prove that he is capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL and showing that he has learned from his past stops with the Eagles and Colts.

Wentz failed to take a talented Colts team to the playoffs, committing costly turnovers at crucial parts of games that led to losses. Reports also began to come out before the trade, questioning Wentz’s leadership abilities and some of the relationships he had with some teammates.

Wentz said he recognizes that he has to make some changes, and the learning process has been beneficial. Wentz added that he would make changes to get better.

“I learned a lot about being a man and growing up,” Wentz told reporters. “For me coming from North Dakota being dropped in Philly, it’s a different world. You grow up in a hurry. I learned a lot about off the field and then on the field about how I can keep evolving my game.

"It’s not all just running around and making plays. These guys are fast. The D-lineman that are 300 pounds are probably faster than me, chasing me down. It’s a different game, so picking and choosing your battles and knowing how to stay healthy and be available and make the plays when you need to.”

