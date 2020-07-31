Wentz feels safe at camp but know certainty is hard to find

Wentz spoke against the background of the resumption of the Phillies' season being yet again delayed, through the weekend. The aftermath of the Miami Marlins' decision to take the field last Sunday against the Phils after four positive virus tests continues to unfold. The NFL, like baseball, is trying to create a bubble at the workplace while expecting players and staffers to be responsible for themselves when they leave. That's 80 NFL players per team right now, on their own every evening.

Wentz said that he is "very aware that it is going to be a challenge."

"We've talked about it a fair amount," he said. "You've got to be a professional 24/7, not just when you're in the building. ... Be smart and handle your business.

"We really are all in this thing together. We say that all the time, it's kind of the cliché thing, but it has a little different meaning this year. ... We're going to do everything we can as a team, especially as leaders, to make sure guys are handling their business, not just in the building but outside the building."