Wentz calm, confident

"We've got to be better as the receivers, the tight ends ... we got to help him out. You know, I dropped one, could've had a play on [corner Jalen] Ramsey. I just gotta be better as well."

When Pederson spoke with reporters Wednesday, he objected to a reporter's assertion that some of the throws Wentz missed against the Rams were "layups."

"There isn't a throw out here that's a layup," Pederson said. "Some of it is just timing with young guys. Some of it is just Carson just being not accurate at that particular time. Could be that there's a defensive guy that flashed a hand, where he's got to change his arm angle at the split second. There are all kinds of reasons for accuracy. These are things that we continue to work on and will continue to work on the entire season."

Wentz took one more journey through the well-plowed ground of his third-quarter interception on first down from the Rams' 21, with the Eagles having cut a 21-3 deficit to 21-16. Pederson indicated Monday that Wentz should not have tried to hit J.J. Arcega-Whiteside late, after bootlegging to his left. Pederson called the pass "unacceptable."