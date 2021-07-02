Wentz banner outside the Linc is finally coming down

Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in February. But driving past Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, you wouldn't know it.

Despite the disgruntled Wentz playing for a team in another zip code, his banner has remained prominently displayed outside the Linc in full view of I-95, drawing the ire of Eagles fans forced to see the former first-round draft choice regularly.

But Wentz won't adorn the walls of the Linc much longer.

An Eagles spokesperson told the Inquirer that new artwork to replace the Wentz banner is in production, and will be installed "in mid to late July," prior to the start of training camp.

The team declined to reveal who might be featured in the new banner. Reports that circulated on social media earlier this week that the banner was already in the process of coming down were false.

Former Eagles defender and current 94.1 WIP host Ike Reese said the team should replace Wentz with a banner featuring Brandon Graham's sack of Tom Brady, which forced a fumble and essentially sealed the team's Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.