Wentz balancing risk-reward ratio in early season

The key, of course, is finding balance.

Wentz accomplished that with precision last week against the Miami Dolphins. As part of his best all-around game since arriving in Indianapolis in March, his 7.1-yard average per attempt was the second highest this season and his 115.1 quarterback rating was his best.

He finished 24-of-32 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while picking his shots down field. His two most important throws came on the final drive, with the Colts nursing a 10-point lead.

"I think he's doing an excellent job making good decisions, good ball placement, good ball security in the pocket," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "I think (quarterbacks) Coach (Scott) Milanovich and (offensive coordinator) Marcus (Brady) have done a good job, but obviously most of the credit goes to Carson as far as not turning it over. We've got the fumble on the exchange (in Week 1) and then the fluke interception on the shovel (in Week 2), but besides that, he's playing the position in a good manner there.