Weber State holds off UND in playoff opener

OGDEN, Utah – Josh Davis and Damon Bankston rushed for over 100 yards each as Weber State opened the NCAA FCS playoffs with a 38-31 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

The Wildcats piled up 440 yards of total offense, including 330 on the ground, and jumped out to a big lead early.

Davis rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while Bankston added 122 yards and one score on 15 attempts.

Davis and Bankston each scored second-quarter touchdowns as Weber State built a 31-7 lead.

Tommy Schuster connected with Jaden Norby on a 5-yard TD pass 20 seconds before the intermission to pull UND within 17 at the half, 31-14.

Schuster completed 23 of 43 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for North Dakota, which mounted a late comeback bid.

Adam Zavalney and Jack Wright caught fourth-quarter touchdown passes for UND as they closed within one score with 3:04 remaining.

North Dakota had one final drive in the final two minutes, starting at their own 16. After picking up a first down, the drive stalled and Weber State held on for the win. The Wildcats lost 43-38 in Bozeman during the regular season.

Tyler Hoosman rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries for UND, which finished its season at 7-5.

The Wildcats (10-2) advance to the second round, where they will travel to Big Sky rival Montana State (10-1), the No. 4 overall seed, next Saturday.