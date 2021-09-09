 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News