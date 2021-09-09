Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.