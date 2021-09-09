For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bismarck. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mainly clear. Low near 50F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperat…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bismarck. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …