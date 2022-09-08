This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
