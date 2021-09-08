Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.