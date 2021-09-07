Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mainly clear. Low near 50F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.