Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
