Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
