Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.