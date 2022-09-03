For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.