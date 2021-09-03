This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
