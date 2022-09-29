For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
