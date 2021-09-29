Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
