Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.