Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

