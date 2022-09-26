This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
