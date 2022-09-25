Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
