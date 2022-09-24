Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expe…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.