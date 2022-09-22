Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.