Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
