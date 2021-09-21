For the drive home in Bismarck: Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a me…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…