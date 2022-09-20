For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
