Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.