Bismarck's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.