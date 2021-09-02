Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.