Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

