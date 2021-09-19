 Skip to main content
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

