This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Th…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expec…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.