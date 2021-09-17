For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Th…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expec…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tod…