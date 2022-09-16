Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.