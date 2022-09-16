Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
