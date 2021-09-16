Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.