For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Th…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tod…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.