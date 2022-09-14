Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
