Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.