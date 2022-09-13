Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
