Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

Local Weather

