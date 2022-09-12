This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low near 50F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
