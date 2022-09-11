For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dras…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tom…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a dras…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…