Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.